Guardians of The Galaxy Director Has Perfect Idea for New Cleveland Guardians Logo

Earlier today came the news that the Cleveland Indians baseball team was officially changing their team name to the Cleveland Guardians, complete with a new logo (and a Tom Hanks-narrated intro video). Though the new logo is a simply a stylized "G" with wings, Guardians of the Galaxay filmmaker James Gunn had some notes about what it should be writing on twitter: "If their logo isn’t a raccoon with a machine gun I’m gonna be bummed." Tragedy struck for Gunn though because the real logo has more in common with the snitch from Harry Potter than the Marvel Super Hero team that he brought to the screen.

It's worth noting that one Minor League Baseball, the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Madison, Alabama have a logo that's as close as we're ever going to get to Gunn's wishes. As the name implies, they're raccoons, and the logo is a raccoon in a trash can shaped like a rocket. The team even responded to Gunn online after his Guardians suggestion, writing: "How about a raccoon in a trash can spaceship?" Gunn replied: "That is a gigantic step up, yes."

Gunn will return to the world of the Guardians of the Galaxy very soon with the upcoming Vol. 3 feature film and Disney+ original The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The script for Guardians Vol. 3 has been written for some time, even before Gunn's unceremonious firing and re-hiring, with production set to start later this year ahead of a May 2023 release date.

If their logo isn’t a raccoon with a machine gun I’m gonna be bummed. https://t.co/xNCSaQBiNq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 23, 2021

"I've been playing with it in little ways over the years, but it's basically stayed the same since three years ago," Gunn told EW recently about the film's script. "It's pretty heavy actually. It's a heavier story, so it's an emotional process to go through."

Those hoping that the story continues for the Guardians beyond Vol. 3 should know that even if Marvel has plans, Gunn doesn't have any and is prepared to call it quits once it's released.

During an interview with The New York Times, the filmmaker explained that the final installment in the trilogy will likely mark the end of his Marvel tenure, at least for the foreseeable future.

"I have no clue what I’m going to do," Gunn told The New York Times. "For me, Guardians 3 is probably the last one. I don’t know about doing it again. I do find, because of the ability to do different stuff in the DC multiverse, it’s fun. They’re starting to really resemble their comic books. The Marvel Universe has always been a little more cohesive, and DC has always had more great single runs. They had The Dark Knight Returns. They had Watchmen. They had The Killing Joke. They had Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing. The fact that they did Joker, which is a totally different type of movie, that to me is cool. I’m very excited about Matt’s movie [Matt Reeves' The Batman]. They’re getting some really good filmmakers involved. They’re always going to be hit or miss — I just don’t want them to get boring."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.