Marvel Fans React to Cleveland Indians Changing Their Name to Guardians

Cleveland's Major League Baseball organization announced a while back that it would be changing its name, moving on from the Indians mascot. It took Cleveland a lot less time to choose its new moniker than the Washington Football Team. On Friday, the team announced that it will be changing its name to the Cleveland Guardians at the conclusion of the 2021 season. As you can imagine, Marvel fans everywhere have thoughts about the new name.

People are immediately relating the new Cleveland name to Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel's popular film franchise. While yes, the word "guardians" has become synonymous with Marvel in recent years, the term has serious significance for the city of Cleveland. The city's famous Hope Memorial Bridge, which is located right near the field where the baseball team plays, has enormous statues statues attached to each end. These are known as the Guardians of Traffic, built after the automobile became the preferred way of getting around, to symbolize the progress of transportation.

Still, despite the rich heritage the name has in the city of Cleveland, people can't help but compare it to one of the world's most popular film franchises. And we'd be lying if we said seeing a crossover jersey wouldn't be awesome.