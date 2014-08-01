Marvel Fans React to Cleveland Indians Changing Their Name to Guardians
Cleveland's Major League Baseball organization announced a while back that it would be changing its name, moving on from the Indians mascot. It took Cleveland a lot less time to choose its new moniker than the Washington Football Team. On Friday, the team announced that it will be changing its name to the Cleveland Guardians at the conclusion of the 2021 season. As you can imagine, Marvel fans everywhere have thoughts about the new name.
People are immediately relating the new Cleveland name to Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel's popular film franchise. While yes, the word "guardians" has become synonymous with Marvel in recent years, the term has serious significance for the city of Cleveland. The city's famous Hope Memorial Bridge, which is located right near the field where the baseball team plays, has enormous statues statues attached to each end. These are known as the Guardians of Traffic, built after the automobile became the preferred way of getting around, to symbolize the progress of transportation.
Still, despite the rich heritage the name has in the city of Cleveland, people can't help but compare it to one of the world's most popular film franchises. And we'd be lying if we said seeing a crossover jersey wouldn't be awesome.
Excited About the Tie-Ins
v excited about the inevitable Marvel tie-ins
I mean, Cleveland Asgardians and Cleveland Guardians of the Galaxy are RIGHT THERE https://t.co/ss1neMdwN9— Fiddler (@cFidd) July 23, 2021
Waiting
I 100% support this and I will be buying way too many things to support the Guardians!
Waiting for a @Marvel: Guardians of the Galaxy night as well! https://t.co/vZTKVVzxEW— Ethan Kaufman (@ethan_awesome) July 23, 2021
Endless Possibilities
1. Cleveland Guardians is a much better name than Washington Football Team— Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) July 23, 2021
2. Just look at the marketing opportunities with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy pic.twitter.com/JjMHzmyfz4
They Better Be
The Cleveland Guardians better start working on a partnership with Marvel right now... pic.twitter.com/PZ3rtzFB9T— Conduct Detrimental (@ConDetrimental) July 23, 2021
Sweet Collaboration
Cleveland Guardians. Maybe there could be a sweet @Marvel uniform collaboration. @Indians— Dylan Morit (@DrMorit) July 23, 2021
Merch
I am extremely excited to buy Cleveland Guardians merch and there BETTER be a Marvel tie-in.— Max Bleich 🔥 (@bleichadelic) July 23, 2021
Guardian in Red
A Guardian that wears red. Where have we seen that before? https://t.co/jf10ForSAg pic.twitter.com/u3QF6puxox— Marvel Cinematic University (@MCUniversityPod) July 23, 2021
Gags Incoming
The artwork does do a good job of preserving the club’s existing aesthetic. And though a lot of people seem to hate “Guardians,” I don’t mind it; kind of reminds me of the “New York Knights” from The Natural. Of course, there may be a lot of Marvel-related gags coming.— Craig Joseph (@CraigMJoseph) July 23, 2021