‘Guardians of The Galaxy’ Roller Coaster First Look Revealed by Disney

After the incredible success of Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout in California’s Disneyland, Marvel is taking those beloved characters over the the House of Mouse on the East Coast. The folks at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida have already started work on a massive Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster in Epcot, and we finally got the first look at the new ride this week.

At an IAAPA 2018 breakfast panel, Disney Chairman of Parks Bob Chapek unveiled a few details regarding the upcoming Guardians attraction, and showed some images of the ride cars and test footage of the unique experience. You can watch Chapek’s full reveal in the video above!

According to Chapek, the indoor Guardians of the Galaxy coaster is going to be massive in size. On top of the biggest concrete floor that Disney World has ever constructed, the building housing the attraction will be big enough to house four Spaceship Earths.

Additionally, the ride will be unique in terms of the cars themselves, as they will change direction in order to follow the story being told throughout the attraction, rather than just facing forward the entire time.

“This will be a coaster unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before,” Chapek said. “We call it a storytelling coaster. But on this attraction, each individual cab will be programmed to direct your eye to the story happening around you. Instead of whizzing by the action, you’ll be fully immersed in the story from the minute you launch.”

Disney’s goal is to launch the new ride at some point in 2021, as part of a shift in focus for Epcot. Chapek said toward the end of his message that Epcot will be undergoing a multi-year transformation to make it more accessible to a variety of guests, while staying true to its history.

“This attraction is a part of a multi-year transformation of Epcot that will honor the park’s original visitor, while making it more timeless, relevant, more family, and more Disney,” he added.

What do you think of the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Epcot? Let us know in the comments!