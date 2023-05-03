Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Nathan Fillion Wasn't a Fan of the Comics (Exclusive)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters tomorrow night, and it will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). The movie will also feature director James Gunn's frequent collaborator, Nathan Fillion. While Fillion is playing a new character, Master Orgosentry Karja, this isn't his first time in the franchise. He also played an inmate in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. During a chat with ComicBook.com, Fillion talked about being a fan of the franchise and admitted he prefers the films to the comics.

"Rainbows and fun times," Fillon said when we asked about this being Gunn's last Guardians movie and if emotions on set were high. "I'm sure it got a little sad towards the end for those folks. I was right there in the middle of it, so they were probably in the grind of it. But it is still sad for me as a fan. I love these movies. I love these movies. And I was familiar with the comic. I didn't like the comic, but I love the movies. So these movies made a fan out of me. And these movies, they make me come and keep seeing them. They make me care about the characters. If a movie can make me feel something, I feel my money has been well spent on entertainment."

During the chat, we also asked Fillon about improvising with Chris Pratt in the film.

"It certainly started in one place and got to a very different place," Fillion said when we asked if anything was improvised. "And yes, we giggled a little bit on the way, but there was some rehearsals. There was some, 'Hey, this works great, let's make this last longer and then really push that part.' And then acknowledge this, which is the way it happens honestly, with James. I sometimes feel like I'm doing a job and I'm trying to get this story out and sometimes I feel like I'm just trying to entertain my friend who I know is watching on a monitor in the next room, laughing his ass off. So long as he's entertained, I feel okay."

You can watch our interview with Nathan Fillion above, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.