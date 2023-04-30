Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Hilariously Berate His "Assistant" Nathan Fillion

The long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally hitting theaters this week, and the first reactions are quite promising. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "cathartic" and "emotional." This is expected to be the last Marvel film directed by James Gunn who is now the co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran. It looks like Gunn has been having some fun on his final press tour for Marvel. In fact, he recently shared a hilarious video with his frequent collaborator, Nathan Fillion, who is playing a new character named Master Karja in the threequel.

"The #GotGVol3 press tour has been harrowing," Gunn captioned his post. The video shows him signing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 posted as his "assistant" Filion helps. "Listen, man, I gave you a good job in the movie," Gunn scolds. "And you do a good job, I'm not saying you don't do a good job. But other responsibilities come with me giving you a gig in the movie. You don't want me to be accused of nepotism, do you?" he joked. That last line feels like a dig at the online haters who get mad at Gunn for casting his talented wife, Jennifer Holland, in projects despite the fact that he's been casting the same men in his movies for years. You can check out the funny video below:

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Returning Guardians of the Galaxy stars include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). Maria Bakalova will also be reprising her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. MCU newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. The film also features Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, and Jennifer Holland.

Will Characters Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end, but there's currently no official word on who isn't making it out of the movie alive. Others suspect Drax could be the one to go, especially since Bautista isn't interested in playing the role again. During an interview last year, Bautista shared that the role of Drax changed his life, but admitted he thinks Marvel "dropped the ball" on Drax's story.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.