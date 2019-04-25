‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Voted Most Anticipated Future Marvel Studios Movie

A poll conducted by Rotten Tomatoes reveals Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the most anticipated Marvel Studios movie post-Avengers: Endgame.

The poll included movies in production or active development and users could vote for multiple movies. Of Marvel Studios' known coming projects, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won most anticipated at 63%, topping Black Panther 2 (48%), Spider-Man: Far From Home (48%), Black Widow (40%), The Eternals (14%) and Shang-Chi (11%).

Originally expected for an early 2019 shooting start, Vol. 3 was delayed after franchise writer-director James Gunn was fired by studio Disney in July. Past offensive tweets published by the filmmaker resurfaced on social media, prompting Walt Disney Studios chairman to condemn Gunn's "offensive attitudes and statements." Citing the "indefensible" comments, Horn announced the studio severed its relationship with the filmmaker.

In March, the studio reversed course on the decision.

Gunn earlier confirmed Marvel was eyeing a 2020 premiere and comments made by the filmmaker on April 30, 2018 hinted at Vol. 3 snagging Marvel's already-staked May 1, 2020 spot when Gunn said the movie would drop "two years from today or around this time."

Gunn's rehiring comes after he boarded Suicide Squad sequel-slash-reboot The Suicide Squad for studio Warner Bros., a film Gunn is fully committed to: he'll script and direct that film before returning for Guardians Vol. 3.

"I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months," wrote in a March 15 tweet after being reinstated as captain of the blockbuster Marvel franchise.

"I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney's decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all."

Marvel is now developing Avengers spinoff Black Widow under Cate Shortland, The Eternals under Chloé Zhao, Black Panther 2 under returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, and Shang-Chi under Destin Daniel Cretton. Following Avengers: Endgame, out Thursday, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child's Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!