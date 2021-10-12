Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Here’s What Will Poulter Could Look Like as Adam Warlock

Monday afternoon, word quickly spread that Will Poulter (Black Mirror) had been cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Adam Warlock. A few hours and a tweet from James Gunn confirming the casting later, and fans were off to the races on their fan art featuring the actor in the role.

One such piece has already surfaced — by the end of the night, nonetheless — showing off Poulter’s potential Warlock look. Instagrammer Arkin Tyagi used Poulter’s likeness while drawing a character resembling Warlock, including his flowing gold hair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly enough, the artist managed to combine nearly all of the cosmic character’s uniforms into one modern look, one the studio could potentially use in the film. See the dynamite piece for yourself below.

“As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so…um…,” Gunn said of the rumors popping up over the weekend. “Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guys. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3.”

We still don’t know what’s all going to happen in the highly anticipated Guardians threequel, other than the fact the script continues to leave Karen Gillan in a puddle of tears anytime she reads it.

“We read it in the same room together and then looked at each other, and we were in floods of tears,” Gillan told Yahoo! Movies earlier this fall, adding the third movie is “so emotional.”

“You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level,” she said. “I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

Additional reporting suggests both Rege-Jean Page and George MacKay were also both up for the role before Marvel decided to cast Poulter.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

What members of the Guardians would you like to see spin-off shows of? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!