Adam Warlock is officially coming to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The arrival of the fan-favorite Marvel character was teased in one of the post-credits scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, but word on Warlock’s actual involvement in the film has been quiet given the extended hiatus of the franchise. As James Gunn and his team prepare to start filming the third and final installment, however, they have found someone to portray Warlock on-screen.

According to a new report from Deadline, Will Poulter will be taking on the role of Adam Warlock in Guardians 3. The actor is best known for his role in The Maze Runner and its sequels. He also had major parts in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, We’re the Millers, Detroit, and Midsommar. He can currently be seen on Hulu’s limited series Dopesick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadline‘s report suggests that Gunn and Marvel executives started the search for the MCU’s Warlock back in August. Poulter was one of just several actors who went out for the role as part of the lengthy process, but he ultimately won out against the competition.

At this point, there’s no telling just how big a role Warlock will have in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it stands to reason that his responsibilities in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe could extend well beyond just that one film. Warlock is a beloved character from the comics, and he could represent one of the leads of Marvel’s galactic characters going forward, given that the core Guardians of the Galaxy characters are finishing their story arc with their third film.

When news like this breaks, even from a trusted source like Deadline, it’s not the same as a studio or filmmaker confirming it. However, Gunn took to Twitter shortly after the news to let fans know that Poulter was indeed going to be Adam Warlock in the new Guardians film.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1447694295121678347?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter,” Gunn wrote in a tweet. “He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks.”

The third Guardians of the Galaxy film is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023. Gunn and the cast and crew are getting ready to start shooting the film at the end of the year.

What do you think of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock? Let us know in the comments!