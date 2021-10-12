Marvel fans got a piece of news that was years in the making on Monday, when it was confirmed that Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The cosmic character’s debut was first teased at the tail end of 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and amid all of the evolutions of storytelling that surrounded the Guardians in the years since, there was a lot of speculation as to who could be playing the role. While Poulter’s casting has been pretty well-received thus far, a new report sheds light on two actors who were also in the running. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page was “considering” the role, while 1917 star George MacKay was “on the shortlist.”

While it might not quite be the rumored “Zac Efron-type” shortlist that fans had been speculating about in recent years, this provides some unexpected insight into how the casting for Adam Warlock took place. Given how Page has quickly become a household name over the past year, some will surely wonder what it would’ve been like to have had him in the role.

Poulter will join a cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. James Gunn is returning to write and direct.

“We read it in the same room together and then looked at each other, and we were in floods of tears,” Gillan told Yahoo! Movies earlier this fall, adding the third movie is “so emotional.”

“You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level,” she said. “I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.