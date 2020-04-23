Chris Pratt is Joining Guardians Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party, Too?!

The stars are just assembling by the dozen, it feels like. On Thursday night, ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party is hosting a unified viewing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Director James Gunn was the first invitee to join the Party but he is becoming the tall domino which fell first, prompting a tremendous burst in interest for the stars of his movie. Now, Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt is joining the festivities, revealing that it will be his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's first time watching the movie. In addition to Gunn and Pratt, Mantis actress Pom Klementieff, Gef the Ravager himself Steve Agee, and Kraglin actor Sean Gunn will also bee participating in the Party.

Pratt had been invited to the Party but it wasn't until Gunn's tweets caught his eye that he revealed he would be attending! Gunn revealed the additional guests in a tweet, prompting Pratt to join the conversation. "Katherine has never seen it," he said. "Can I join as well? It will be the perfect excuse to make her watch it for the first time!"

Check out Pratt's tweet below!

Katherine has never seen it!!! Can I join as well? It will be the perfect excuse to make her watch it for the first time!! #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 https://t.co/cxRQIxxPgP — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 23, 2020

This will officially be the fifteenth Quarantine Watch Party event and it is hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis!

How does Quarantine Watch Party work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Thursday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective copies of Guardians of thee Galaxy Vol. 2, be it a blu-ray/4K copy, digital download, or Disney+ stream. While the movie is playing, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #GotGVol2 with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups! It's a great opportunity to toss your questions to the cast and filmmakers and have them answered as the movie plays!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Gunn previously participated in a Quarantine Watch Party event for Guardians of the Galaxy, sharing some excellent insights from the production which took place more than six years ago. He even offered up a fun tease of what to expect when his Guardians trilogy comes to a close with Vol. 3.

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films and TV shows including Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, The Walking Dead, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson).

Still to come, the writers of Avengers: Infinity War, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, will be joining ComicBook.com for an epic two-night event beginning of April 26. Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 begins at 9pm ET on Thursday night!

