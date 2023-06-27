Marvel Legends Nighthawk and Blur Squadron Supreme 2-Pack Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro recently unveiled another Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme 2-pack that includes comics-inspired 6-inch scale figures of Marvel's Nighthawk and Blur with 7 total weapons and interchangeable hands accessories. After a month of waiting, the time has finally come to get your pre-order in.

The Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme Nighthawk and Blur set is available here are Entertainment Earth priced at $49.99 with free US Super Saver shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. It's set to release in October, and you won't be charged until it ships. Details about the previously released Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum Squadron Supreme 2-pack can be found below.

The Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum Squadron Supreme 2-pack includes 6-inch scale Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum figures with deco that comes straight from Marvel Comics,. The set also comes with 7 accessories, including Doctor Spectrum's Power Prism gem and blast effects. The Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme 2-pack is priced at $49.99, and can be backordered here at Entertainment Earth.

Who are the Squadron Supreme?

The Squadron Supreme have been part of the Marvel Universe since the '70s, created as an homage/pastiche of DC's Justice League of America. They've been both allies and foes of the Avengers, with a roster that has also varied over the years,. Staple characters include the invulnerable, super-strong Hyperion, the master strategist Nighthawk, the warrior goddess Power Princess, the super-fast Whizzer and the energy construct producing Doctor Spectrum.