Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man Kraven the Hunter Figure Pre-Orders Drop Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro teased their 6-inch scale Marvel Legends Spider-Man Retro Collection Kraven the Hunter figure late last year via digital renders, but the official launch complete with actual product images came at you first from ComicBook.com back in February. Now it's time to get your pre-order in, and everything you need to know to add this figure to your collection can be found below.

The Marvel Legends Spider-Man Retro Kraven the Hunter figure is inspired by the Spider-Man: The Animated Series that aired in the '90s, complete with classic Toy-Biz-style cardback. The sculpt on the Kraven figure is pretty fantastic, though some might have wished for a second head option without the exaggerated expression and insane eyebrows. The figure does include a spear accessory however.

The Retro Kraven figure is a Walmart exclusive, and will be available for pre-order today March 16 at 7am PT / 10am ET exclusively here at Walmart as part of Walmart Collector Con. So, in addition to this figure, you can expect many more exclusive Hasbro releases to drop from Walmart during their Collector Con event. You can keep track of them all right here via our master list.

As for the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film, it is expected to arrive in theaters on October 6th, 2023. The film was directed by J.C. Chandor, and it will will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular big-game hunter, and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Levi Miller.