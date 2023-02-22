Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Marvel Legends Cosmo Build-A-Figure Wave Pre-Orders Are Live

Last month, Funko released the first wave of Pops based on the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it included figures of Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket, Groot, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, and Kraglin. As is usually the case with pre-release Marvel films, Hasbro's lineup of Marvel Legends figures follows the same formula. However, in this case Cosmo the Spacedog can only be acquired if you collect the Build-A-Figure parts that are included in the wave.

A breakdown of the GOTG Vol. 3 Marvel Legends wave can be found below including links where they can be pre-ordered starting today, February 22nd at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Note that the links won't be active until after that time. Also, collectors that grab their figures at Entertainment Earth can get free domestic US shipping on orders $39+ using the code supplied at checkout.

Who will return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo. Joining the cast are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Daniela Melchior and Nico Santos in currently-unknown roles.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," writer-director James Gunn said during Vol. 3's portion of Marvel's Comic-Con panel earlier this year. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 5th.