New Retro Spider-Man Marvel Legends Wave Pre-Orders: Rose, Tarantula, Chasm, and More

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for a big wave of new Spider-Man series 6-inch Retro Marvel Legends figures that debuted in the March 1st livestream. There's a lot to be excited about here, with 7 total figures and standouts that include Rose, Tarantula, Chasm, and Elektra Natchios Daredevil. The figures also appear to have new cardback designs for 2023, which don't appear to be particularly retro if that sort of thing matters to you.

Pre-orders for the Spider-Man Marvel Legends wave are live now priced at $24.99 each. Details about each figure can be found below. Note that if you pre-order at Entertainment Earth you'll get free U.S. shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off any in-stock items in your cart with our exclusive links. Additional retailers will be added when available.

On a related note, Walmart's next Collector Con event will kick off on March 16th, and you can expect to see new Marvel Legends exclusives to debut. One of them happens to be the Spider-Man Retro Kraven the Hunter figure that ComicBook.com exclusively revealed back in February. Be ready to pre-order on March 16 at 7am PT / 10am ET exclusively here at Walmart as part of Walmart Collector Con.