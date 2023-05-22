Marvel Legends Unveils Nighthawk and Blur Squadron Supreme 2-Pack

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has unveiled another Squadron Supreme 2-pack in their Marvel Legends lineup and, like the previous release with Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum, they're giving you some time to think it over. The new 2-pack includes comics-inspired 6-inch scale figures of Marvel's Nighthawk and Blur with 7 total weapons and interchangeable hands accessories.

The Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme Nighthawk and Blur set will launch at some point in the Fall of 2023 priced at $49.99. The previous 2-pack was announced in late January, went up for pre-order in mid-March, and is expected to ship in June. If they follow a similar pattern with this release, we'll see pre-orders go up at some point in July with a ship date in October. This article will update with concrete information when it becomes available.

As for the Marvel Comics-inspired Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum Squadron Supreme 2-pack, the set includes 6-inch scale Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum figures with deco that comes straight from the comics,. The set will also include 7 accessories, including Doctor Spectrum's Power Prism gem and blast effects. The Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme 2-pack is priced at $49.99, and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth with free US Super Saver shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Who are the Squadron Supreme?

The Squadron Supreme have been part of the Marvel Universe since the '70s, created as an homage/pastiche of DC's Justice League of America. They've been both allies and foes of the Avengers, with a roster that has also varied over the years,. Staple characters include the invulnerable, super-strong Hyperion, the master strategist Nighthawk, the warrior goddess Power Princess, the super-fast Whizzer and the energy construct producing Doctor Spectrum.