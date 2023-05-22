Marvel Legends Unveils Nighthawk and Blur Squadron Supreme 2-Pack
Hasbro has unveiled another Squadron Supreme 2-pack in their Marvel Legends lineup and, like the previous release with Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum, they're giving you some time to think it over. The new 2-pack includes comics-inspired 6-inch scale figures of Marvel's Nighthawk and Blur with 7 total weapons and interchangeable hands accessories.
The Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme Nighthawk and Blur set will launch at some point in the Fall of 2023 priced at $49.99. The previous 2-pack was announced in late January, went up for pre-order in mid-March, and is expected to ship in June. If they follow a similar pattern with this release, we'll see pre-orders go up at some point in July with a ship date in October. This article will update with concrete information when it becomes available.
As for the Marvel Comics-inspired Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum Squadron Supreme 2-pack, the set includes 6-inch scale Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum figures with deco that comes straight from the comics,. The set will also include 7 accessories, including Doctor Spectrum's Power Prism gem and blast effects. The Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme 2-pack is priced at $49.99, and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth with free US Super Saver shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.
Who are the Squadron Supreme?
The Squadron Supreme have been part of the Marvel Universe since the '70s, created as an homage/pastiche of DC's Justice League of America. They've been both allies and foes of the Avengers, with a roster that has also varied over the years,. Staple characters include the invulnerable, super-strong Hyperion, the master strategist Nighthawk, the warrior goddess Power Princess, the super-fast Whizzer and the energy construct producing Doctor Spectrum.0comments