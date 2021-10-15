Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Opens Up About Playing Kate Bishop for Marvel

Marvel fans have been asking to see Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite a while now and, this November, their wishes will be granted. Bumblebee and Dickinson‘s Hailee Steinfeld will be starring alongside Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye on Disney+. The series will deal with Clint Barton effectively training and passing the Hawkeye torch to Kate Bishop, all during the Christmas season in New York City. With the series debut a little over a month away, its stars are starting to open up about what’s in store.

Screen Rant recently spoke to Steinfeld about the third and final season of Dickinson, which is making its way to Apple TV+. During the conversation, Steinfeld was asked about the Hawkeye series and her role as Kate Bishop, and she was more than happy to share in her excitement without giving anything away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is so much fun, and a Christmas spectacular indeed,” Steinfeld said of the series. “I am so excited to have gone from playing a character like Emily Dickinson for the last three years. Because I feel I’ve spent so much time with her, in playing this very strong and determined and independent and driven female character, going into one that has those same qualities was a very exciting thing for me. And entering the world of Kate Bishop and the world of the Marvel Universe has been absolutely incredible and a roller coaster ride to say the least. I can’t wait for this show to come out.”

Kate Bishop has become one of the most popular young Marvel characters in recent years, thanks in large part to her role in the Hawkeye comic series from Matt Fraction and David Aja. Those comics follow the joint story of Kate and Clint, and are clearly the biggest influence for the upcoming TV show.

“The first time Jeremy and I sat down together, we were in a writers’ room surrounded by a bunch of Hawkeye comics up on the wall, all around us,” Steinfeld told Entertainment Weekly last month. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is real. This is happening.’”

Hawkeye will run for six episodes on Disney+ beginning on November 24th. The first two episodes will be released on the streaming service simultaneously, followed by one additional episode each week for the following four weeks.

