Hawkeye: Who’s the Avengers-Level Threat?

Hawkeye is just under a month from release, and Disney’s massive marketing machine is doing whatever it can to get as many eyes on the series as possible. After a pair of full-length trailers, Marvel Studios has been busy cutting and releasing shorter advertisements to use as television spots, the latest, of which, found its way online Wednesday morning. In it, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) sits down with both Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and her daughter Kate (Hailee Steinfeld).

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Eleanor mentions the two are going up against “an Avengers-level threat.” Since the series features two of Marvel’s most grounded characters, the comment has left most of us scratching our heads. After all, what threat could the duo possibly be going up against?

Unwrap the first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye starting Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rgSJmVkjjs — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) November 3, 2021

To date, we’ve only seen the duo go up against the Tracksuit Mafia in the various trailers and promotional ads, and the group is far from an Avengers-level threat. One popular theory circulating amongst Marvel fans online is that Farmiga’s character’s actually going to end up as the show’s big bad—so there’s a chance she’s even referring to herself as the Avengers-level threat.

In the Marvel Comics mythos, there was a time when Eleanor was closed tied to Madame Masque, a longtime Iron Man villain who often found herself as a criminal kingpin. At times, Masque has even been seen reporting to Bishop.

It’d take some certain liberties to do, but someone so intwined with a criminal empire could be considered an Avengers-level threat, especially if they ultimately took control of one of the biggest cities set in the fictional universe. Or maybe, just maybe, Bishop is referring to another kingpin fans can’t stop talking about.

Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

