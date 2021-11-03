Marvel’s Hawkeye ‘Friends Partners’ TV Spot Teases Disney+ Premiere

Marvel’s Hawkeye TV series has a new TV trailer out, titled “Friends Partners”, which plays up the Training Day-style mentoring that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will give to young markswoman archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). We get a nice scene of The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga as Kate Bishop’s mom, presumably meeting Hawkeye for the first time. There’s the obligatory Avengers name-drop to get the Marvel fan base riled up, as well as a taste of the buddy cop banter that Barton and Bishop (they sound like characters in a cop procedural) will have. It’s a little bit Die Hard, it’s a little bit Die Hard With a Vengeance, and it’s coming our way this holiday season!

Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

As Marvel fans know, Kate Bishop is a character who has gone on to do some big things, both as the new Hawkeye and a core member of teams like the Young Avengers. With Marvel Studios clearly building towards those same storylines in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hailee Steinfeld knows the best is yet to come for her role as Bishop:

“There’s a lot of new opportunities rising. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes, Steinfeld said in a recent interview. “She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel,” Steinfeld shared.

During that same interview, Steinfeld also teased her onscreen dynamic with Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mother, Eleanor Bishop: “Family is an interesting story to unpack. Mother-daughter relationships can be complicated in real life, and Kate is at an age where she’s becoming her own person and disagrees with some of what her mom has to say. The dynamics are… interesting.”

Marvel’s Hawkeye will also feature Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo (a character set for her own spinoff series), Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye starts streaming on Disney+ November 24th.