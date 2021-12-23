Hawkeye Reveals Hilarious New Blooper Reel to Celebrate the Season Finale

It’s a bittersweet day for Marvel fans as Hawkeye released its final episode. Despite being a fun conclusion with big moments ranging from Vincent D’Onofrio’s long-awaited return as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk to a delightfully silly post-credits scene, the Hawkeye finale still marks the last Marvel Cinematic Universe content to be released in 2021. However, Disney+ released an extra little treat today… a blooper reel!

The video is more like the end credits of a family comedy, showing the cast laughing amidst title cards featuring their names. You can check it out on the Disney+ website.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

If you’re curious about what’s next for characters like Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova, Steinfeld recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct), and spoke about Hawkeye and teased Kate’s future.

“There’s a lot of new opportunities rising. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel,” Steinfeld shared.

Pugh also spoke with ComicBook.com and opened up about the future of her Marvel character.

“First of all, I think when I came on board there wasn’t even any conversation of whether there’d be this scene or that scene or a future Yelena,” Pugh explained of Black Widow‘s post-credits scene. “It was just like, ‘Get involved, get stuck in.’ And I was so grateful to be invited. Going forward, I think the most wonderful thing and the scary thing is that, obviously, I’ve got major shoes to fill. It’s just been really wonderful seeing all the ways that Scarlett’s [Johansson] changed the conversation about her character. And I think for me, whatever future there is, I would love to, I suppose, follow in her footsteps in that way. How do we make Yelena different, how do we make her stand out? How do we make her powerful? And that’s going to be an ongoing, I hope, conversation. Yeah, I suppose follow in Scarlett’s footsteps in that way, changing it.”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.