Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Gets Official Marvel Return for Hawkeye Finale

Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio shared a short introduction he made to the season finale of Hawkeye, thanking fans for their support of his character and for their patience in waiting for Wilson Fisk to show up at all. The character, who appeared briefly in last week’s penultimate episode of the season, played a key role in the season-long narrative from behind the scenes and loomed large in this week’s finale episode (more on that here — but spoilers!). In the short video released by Disney+, D’Onofrio also wished fans a merry Christmas — which makes sense, given that they have made Hawkeye a “Christmas show.”

Last week on Hawkeye, the suspicions fans had long harbored were proven true, and Wilson Fisk finally showed up. His arch-nemesis, Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox), made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, seemingly teasing a future for the Netflix-Marvel heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Hello everybody, welcome to the season finale of Hawkeye,” D’Onofrio says in the message. “This is such a great show. A lot of effort was put into it by Marvel, by the film crews, the producers, the writers, and all the actors, so I hope you enjoy it. And thank you for being so patient waiting all this time for my character. I so appreciate the warm welcome. So enjoy yourself and merry Christmas.”

In six episodes, this week was the only one where fans got to actually see Kingpin doing stuff, rather than having him teased or having last week’s quick, blurry cameo appearance, which was hailed as a game-changer when it finally came.

“We kinda loved that it was this grainy, grainy impression of him and just confirms everyone’s suspicions because there have been lots of theories and that one’s been the outstanding theory about who this was,” explained Bertie, one half of the Hawkeye director duo Bert and Bertie last week. “It’s Marvel. There’ve been different iterations of how Kingpin was revealed and this is the one that served the story, to hold him back to the very end of five.”

Set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

You can watch the complete first season of Hawkeye on Disney+.