Marvel's Hawkeye Earns Two Emmy Nominations in Stunt Categories

The 2022 Emmy nominations have arrived, with virtually every Marvel show released in the past year snatching up a nomination or two. When it comes to Disney+'s Hawkeye, the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld vehicle walked away with a pair of nominations for the stunt work on the series.

Stunt coordinator Noon Orsatti was nominated for Outstanding Stunt Coordinator for a Comedy Series or Variety Program while the show's "Echoes" episode was nominated for Outstanding Stunt Performance. On the latter, stunt performers Carl Richard Burden, Noon Orsatti, Renae Moneymaker, and Crystal Hooks were all nominated.

In the Outstanding Stunt Coordinator category, coordinators from Barry, Peacemaker, The Righteous Gemstones, and What We Do in the Shadows were also nominated. Nominees for Outstanding Stunt Performance include Barry, The Blacklist, Moon Knight, Squid Game, and Stranger Things.

Hawkeye took fans on a smaller, street-level story throughout six episodes last holiday season. It has yet to be seen if the show will be given a second season. Echo, a Hawkeye spinoff featuring Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, is currently in production.

"Kevin threw out the idea that 'What if this could be Kingpin?' And I think all of our jaws just kind of dropping our Zoom meetings, and we're kinda like, 'Wait, you're joking, right? This can't be serious. Are you serious?" Hawkeye producer Trin Tranh previously said of the show's big reveal. "This is… You really think that there's a chance that we can actually get Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Kingpin in Daredevil in the series, as a cameo for a couple of scenes? Like, he is our big boss?' And Kevin made a call to Vincent."

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

