Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Teases Her Marvel Future After the Disney+ Series

Hawkeye is Disney+’s next live-action Marvel series, and it’s expected to premiere on the streaming service next month. The show will see the return of Jeremy Renner in the titular role as well as the introduction of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Marvel fans are thrilled about the long-awaited MCU debut of Kate and are eager to find out what’s next for her in the franchise. During a recent chat with Empire (via The Direct), Steinfeld talked about Hawkeye and teased her character’s future.

“There’s a lot of new opportunities rising. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel,” Steinfeld shared.

During the interview, Steinfeld also teased her onscreen dynamic with Vera Farmiga, who plays Kate’s mother, Eleanor Bishop. “Family is an interesting story to unpack. Mother-daughter relationships can be complicated in real life, and Kate is at an age where she’s becoming her own person and disagrees with some of what her mom has to say. The dynamics are… interesting,” she shared.

During a recent chat with SFX Magazine, Steinfeld talked about preparing for her part in the MCU and compared reading Marvel Comics to reading the poems of Emily Dickinson, who she also plays in the Apple TV+ series, Dickinson.

“As far as the comics go, yes,” Seinfeld answered when asked if she’s been catching up on Marvel history. “Again, it’s kind of like Emily and her poetry: having this world of endless information. I’ve always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person, and a large book with anything over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, so comics have always been something I’ve been drawn to because of the visual aspect of it. So I’ve had so much fun reading these comics, and going through them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in there that we’re bringing to life in the show, and other elements of the comics.”

In addition to the aforementioned stars, Hawkeye will also feature Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

