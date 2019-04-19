Kevin Smith Says Hawkeye TV Show Should Have Him Die in Opening Episode

With Marvel Studios reportedly planning on producing television series for the upcoming Disney streaming service, Kevin Smith has an unorthodox idea about how to make Hawkeye television series work.

Marvel and Disney are reportedly first focusing on Loki and Scarlet Witch for the television treatment. During a recording of the Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith opened the floor to suggestions for who else would be a good subject for television series.

Someone suggested Hawkeye, and Smith wasn’t thrilled with the idea.

“Oh god, come on,” Smith replied. “Didn’t they take like, remember in the middle of Age of Ultron, they showed us a whole episode of The Hawkeye Show and nobody wanted to watch it. We all tried to change the channel but it was a movie so we had to sit through it and $#!+.”

Then Smith offered his take on the only Hawkeye show he’d want to watch.

“The Hawkeye show that I’d be interested in is like, opening episode he gets killed and we spend the rest of the episodes with everyone going, ‘He was a pretty good guy.’ And then they go on some adventure and $#!+ like that.”

Maybe Smith’s dismissal of a Hawkeye television series, and criticism of at least one part of Avengers: Age of Ultron, will go a ways towards proving his assertion in the same podcast episode that he is not paid by Marvel to say nice things about their movies.

“I’m just going to say this,” Smith said. “I thought it would go without saying, I thought I’d never have to say this, but I saw a tweet today cause I retweeted the f***ing trailer for Captain Marvel and talked about how I dug and sh*t like f**king taking every nickel I have, Marvel and there was like a couple people like most people ‘you’re f***ing right! F***king Kev well-said, lead us to the promised land!’ you know, everyone on the same page. But there was a very small percentage, about five tweets, going like ‘how much are they paying you to say this bullshit, man? Are you shilling for Marvel?’ And I just want to f***ing record saying you’re crazy if you think Marvel has to pay anybody to say something nice about them or to hip people to movies that are coming particularly to an audience that’s pre-sold.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.