Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Memes Explore the Other 14 Million Outcomes

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters at the end of last month, and fans finally know which of Doctor Strange’s 14,000,605 possible outcomes came true. Now, fans are predicting what could have happened the other 14,000,604 times, and the suggestions are nothing short of hilarious. Thanks to Polygon, we’ve seen an array of memes that suggest everything from a party to the rat never releasing Ant-Man.

Apparently, there is an official way to participate in the new Thanos meme. According to Know Your Meme, the ending number plus the prediction text is the official format, and came into being after the release of Avengers: Endgame. There’s now a subreddit, /r/TheOther14Mil, which exists specially to share your ideas on the alternate endings.

According to Polygon, the image used for the meme was created by Nikolay Mochkin. You can check out their work on Instagram here.

While some people are taking the new meme to serious levels, here’s a sample of some of the more humorous takes:

“Ending 4792: Moments before attacking Thanos, Captain Marvel realizes that Thanos was just trying to eat breakfast peacefully and goes down to negotiate with him. After an intimate conversation the two fall in love and go on to get married and raise two children in a perfectly balanced universe.” Yikes!

“Ending 9071: Strange admits the whole 14 million universes thing was a lie to placate Tony Stark’s ego and make him feel special because his daddy didn’t love him enough. The Avengers and Thanos form a collective and start selling jam at a farmer’s market. They call it Jam-mora. It tastes terrible.” To be fair, we learned in Avengers: Endgame that Howard Stark DID love Tony, but maybe the New Jersey scenes didn’t happen in this version.

“Reality 20001: The rat never released ant-man.” This one might be the saddest of them all.

