How Nick Fury’s Relationship With ‘Captain Marvel’ Is Different Than the Avengers

When Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) meets Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) for the first time in Captain Marvel, he will be a younger and less cynical character than the version of Fury fans first met at the end of Iron Man.

That will extend to his relationship with Captain Marvel herself, who will be the first superhero Fury has ever met. This means a lot less sarcasm and bluster and a bit more open-mindedness, according to executive producer Jonathan Schwartz.

“I think it benefits in its uniqueness by having Carol be the first superhero he’s ever encountered or really heard of in his life,” Schwartz said during a set visit last year attended by ComicBook.com. “She sort of gets to be the window to him for this entire, bigger universe. So, he’s a little, a little less of the, I know everything there is to know, Nick Fury that we see in the later movies, and a little bit more, perhaps, open to new ideas.”

That will lead to some interesting dynamics not only with Carol, but likely also with Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who worked under Fury in the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and who seems to be one of Fury’s only real friends in the modern-day storyline set 25 years after Captain Marvel or so.

Promotion for Captain Marvel has been steadily accelerating over the last month or so, and will continue to do so as its March 8th release date approaches. There is a certain level of hype surrounding the movie solely because it’s produced by Marvel Studios, but people are mostly excited for the debut of the MCU’s first solo female hero.

Carol Danvers will make her first big-screen appearance in Captain Marvel, though her debut was alluded to at the end of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War in the form of Nick Fury’s pager.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.