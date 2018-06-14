Lea Thompson Is Pitching a ‘Howard the Duck’ Reboot to Marvel

Howard the Duck may have been a critical and financial failure, but that doesn’t mean the much-maligned character can’t have a new movie at least not as Lea Thompson is concerned.

Thompson, who ho played Beverly Switzler in the 1986 film, recently told Inquisitr that she’s planning to pitch a new Howard the Duck film when she meets with Marvel in the near future. When asked if she would make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — especially since Howard popped up in a post-credits scene in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy as well as a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and was confirmed to have survived Thanos’ infamous snap, Thompson revealed she’s going to ask to direct a Howard the Duck remake.

“Oh my god, from your lips to God’s ears,” Thompson said. “I don’t know. To tell you the actual truth, I am going to Marvel to pitch Howard the Duck, a new movie. In like three weeks. I want to direct the Howard the Duck remake. Why not dream big, right?”

A Howard the Duck movie within the MCU might be a little bit of a stretch, even for a dream big situation. Last year, when unsourced rumors were heating up that Marvel Studios was planning to produce a Howard the Duck film, Guardians director James Gunn took to Twitter to directly address those claims, flat-out telling fans that there was no truth to him producing a Howard the Duck movie. Still, even with no apparent plans for such a film, Howard the Duck has seen something of a resurgence of popularity in recent years. Thompson said that she frequently hears from fans about how they loved the movie.

“You know, Howard the Duck is so beloved for being so maligned,” she said. “I go to conventions, I go to do Back to the Future panels with Michael Fox and Chris Lloyd and Tom Wilson. I sit there, and I meet the fans, and a good one-third of them say ‘I am the only person who liked Howard the Duck.’ It’s hilarious.”

Even if Howard the Duck doesn’t get another chance to shine, Thompson meeting with Marvel is interesting on its own. While Thompson is best known for her work as an actor, she’s quietly been building her work as a director. Her first full-length feature for the big screen, The Year of Spectacular Men hits theaters this week. With Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige indicating that he wants more women directing MCU movies, this might be an opportunity for Thompson to be part of the Marvel family again — just without Howard.

