Hugh Jackman Reignites Ryan Reynolds Feud With Who Wore It Best Photo

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are at it again! The actors best known for playing Wolverine and Deadpool have a wonderful, ongoing faux feud that they continue to post about on social media. Their hilarious history together began when Reynolds starting pushing for Jackman to show up as Wolverine in the Deadpool films. Jackman refused, and they’ve been going after each other in various ways ever since. Occasionally, they post nice things about each other, and they often discuss (or troll) each other’s various beverage businesses. Reynolds is an owner of Aviation Gin and Jackman has Laughing Man Coffee. They’ve teamed up to promote each other’s businesses before, so it’s no surprise to see them sporting their companies’ hats in a new photo posted by Jackman.

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/6tgLUt8ejF — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2019

“Who wore it best?,” Jackman asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“No question, you did of course,” @littlestshowkid replied.

“Have to say, I’m partial to the Aviation logo,” @BrendynHatfield added.

“I’m going to be nice and say both of you,” @agent_a29 wrote.

Laughing Man Coffee Company is a foundation that was founded by Jackman and former prosecutor David Steingard. Together, “they share the vision that business can be a vehicle for positive change.” The Laughing Man Foundation supports coffee farming communities by “investing in programs that the way for health, growth, and success for coffee farmers and their families.” The foundation has housing improvement initiatives, college scholarships, and they’re currently partnering with Fair Trade US.

They have two coffee shop locations in New York City, and their website sells merchandise as well as gift cards, and the option to cater events. You can learn more about Laughing Man Coffee Company here.

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, it’s unlikely a team-up between the actors’ Marvel characters will ever occur. This is especially true now that Dark Phoenix has been released, closing the 20-year long X-Men movie franchise. However, the Deadpool film series will be continuing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman has also said he was done playing Wolverine. Hopefully, the fun between Jackman and Reynolds will live on, because it never gets old.

Logan, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are all available for home viewing.