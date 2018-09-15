Hurricane Florence Forces ‘Avengers 4’ Star To Miss Comic Con Africa

Hurricane Florence is still wreaking havoc in South and North Carolina, and it also happens to be the reason that Avengers 4 star Anthony Mackie is missing Comic Con Africa.

Mackie was slated to be one of the guests at the convention, but Comic Con Africa posted a video message from Mackie on their Facebook page explaining that he won’t be able to make it due to the storm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hello everybody at Comic Con Africa,” Mackie said. “I’m so sorry I couldn’t make it. I was really excited to see you guys. I know you were excited to be there. But with all the weather traveling across the Atlantic, it kind of pushed my plans back a little bit. I look forward to coming next year or another time and meeting you guys then. Have a great time without me and I hope I’m there again.”

“Due to the category 2 Hurricane Florence around the USA, Anthony Mackie is not able to travel to #ComicConAfrica. Anthony has a message for all the fans affected and promises to attend a future event.

Fans who purchased autograph sessions and photo ops will be able to attain a refund or swap the ticket for another guest.”

Hurricane Florence’s center is currently around 35 miles west of Myrtle Beach South Carlina, featuring winds of 39 mph. The reach of Florence is one of the biggest problems though, as those winds can be felt 175 miles from its center (via CNN), and the storm has already left around 786,000 without power in North Carolina and around 165,000 in South Carolina without power. Our thoughts are with those affected by the storm and their families.

You can watch Mackie’s full message above.

Mackie plays the role of Falcon in the Marvel films, and while he is expected to be back for Avengers 4 he was one of the heroes affected by Thanos’ finger snap with the Infinity Gauntlet, so we aren’t sure how or when he will make his reappearance in the movie.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.