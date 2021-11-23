Destiny of X: Marvel Teases the Next Era of X-Men Comics

According to a new Marvel Comics teaser, the next era of X-Men comics begins in March 2022. Following the success of House of X/Powers of X and Reign of X, the next initiative arriving in the X-Men line is Destiny of X. While details on what exactly Destiny of X will entail, the teaser image keeps things simplistic with a two-line quote from Irene Adler, aka Mystique’s lover and the precog known as Destiny. Taking into consideration what we know about Destiny’s current status in the X-Men, Destiny of X may not be as celebratory as its predecessors.

“There is no ‘The’ future. There is no Destiny,” Irene Adler’s quote on the Destiny of X teaser image reads. Along with its premiere date of March 2022, Marvel’s other information is to “Stay tuned in the coming weeks for news about mutantkind’s next era…” Those coming weeks would be in December when Marvel’s 2022 solicitations will be officially released.

Things are starting to heat up with the X-Men line of comics. For starters, the Trial of Magneto names the Master of Magnetism the prime suspect in the murder of the Scarlet Witch in the conclusion of the Hellfire Gala. Even though Scarlet Witch was believed to be Magneto’s daughter, she has become a pariah within the mutant community after depowering mutants in House of M. Magneto and Scarlet Witch were shown in father/daughter embrace at the Hellfire Gala, but then her corpse was discovered shortly after.

Next up is Inferno, which marks the end of writer Jonathan Hickman’s time as the showrunner of the X-Men. It will wrap up all the loose ends from House of X/Powers of X and features Mystique working behind Professor X, Magneto, and Moira MacTaggert’s backs to resurrect Destiny. With her back to the land of the living, Mystique quickly worked behind the scenes to secure Destiny a spot on the Quiet Council, the ruling body on the mutant island nation of Krakoa.

It’s unknown how exactly Inferno will end, but we do know Marvel is putting its X-Men comics on hiatus at the beginning of 2022 in favor of a Wolverine-centric event. X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine will chronicle Logan’s past and future, and will have a dramatic impact on the X-Men going forward.

