Destiny of X Reveals Immortal X-Men, Legion of X, and More Marvel Titles

The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men begins with Destiny of X, and with it brings a slew of new titles and team shakeups to rock the Marvel Universe. Part of that shakeup includes a new piece of teaser art by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho, revealing the new lineup of X-Men comics coming in 2022. Joining X-Men, Wolverine, New Mutants, Marauders, and X-Force are Immortal X-Men, Knights of X, Legion of X, and X-Men Red. Marvel promises “revolutionary status quo changes” for the continuing titles, but fans will no doubt be curious as to what to expect from the likes of Immortal X-Men and others.

“The journey of the Krakoan Age is far from over!” Senior Editor Jordan D. White said in a press release. “Our long-term plan that all our creators have been working on in our secret Council Chamber has only just begun to come to fruition. With the filling of the two empty council seats, the Reign of X has ended, and it’s time for mutantkind to reach for their destiny!”

Yu and Gho’s Destiny of X art mirrors previous teasers from Mark Brooks, which the artist created for writer Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men debut in House of X and Powers of X, along with Hickman’s swan song in Inferno. Every character depicted will more than likely have a large presence in the Destiny of X era of the X-Men. Front and center is Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto, Forge, Mystique and Jean Grey. Popular characters like Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Emma Frost, and more are present, along with villains like Mister Sinister, Omega Red, and Madelyne Pryor.

The additions of Deadpool and Juggernaut are surprising, alluding to the two being even more involved in X-Men matters in the future. Fabian Nicieza and Ron Garney launched a Juggernaut miniseries in September 2020, and also has a new Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited. Deadpool is currently without an ongoing series, though he may find himself a part of a Destiny of X title. It would make sense to put him back with Wolverine on X-Force.

X-Men Red was the name of a popular title by writer Tom Taylor and artists Mahmud Asrar, Carmen Carnero, and Roge Antonio. It apparently is making a comeback, and would be a perfect avenue to give Jean Grey’s clone, Madelyne Pryor, a larger spotlight. Since Hellions came to an end, X-Men Red led by Madelyne Pryor could take its place, with more of her villainous counterparts.

