‘Into the Spider-Verse’ is the Best Reviewed Spider-Man Movie Ever

It appears Sony has finally found the Spider-Man that works best for them! The new animated feature about multiple versions of the friendly neighborhood hero hit theaters this week and fans and critics alike are loving it.

According to Yahoo, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now the highest rated Spider-Man movie of all time.

After years of tepid responses to the different iterations of Spider-Man, the character finally found its footing again in 2017 when Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland in the titular role, was released. After failing to impress with the Andrew Garfield films, Sony finally allowed the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take a crack at the character, who was first introduced into the MCU in Captain America: Civil War.

However, Homecoming‘s 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes no longer reigns supreme. Into the Spider-Verse currently has a 97% on the website, which makes it one of the highest rated movies in 2018.

According to the Rotten Tomatoes algorithm, it currently stands in 13th place for ratings of the year, making it higher than Avengers: Infinity War (86%) and tying it with Black Panther‘s 97%. Since the animated feature is so new, there’s still time for it to become the highest rated superhero film of the year.

While the first batch of Spider-Man films, which were directed by Sam Raimi and starred Tobey Maguire, started off strong, they eventually reached the point of Spider-Man 3, which wasn’t well-received in comparison to its predecessors. Spider-Man (2002) currently has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes whereas Spider-Man 2 (2004) has 83%, and Spider-Man 3 (2007) a 63%. To round out the numbers, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man have a 72% and 51%, respectively.

However, those ratings are still better than some of the DC Extended Universe films. Justice League, for example, only has a 40%, but hopes are a little higher for Aquaman, which currently stands at 70% before its wide release next week.

Considering Into the Spider-Verse is garnering so many positive reactions, it’s no surprise the movie is projected to win the weekend box office.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Jake Johnson (Peter Pater), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Mahershala Ali (Uncle Aaron), Liev Schreiber (Wilson Fisk), Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), John Mulaney (Spider-Ham), Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker), Lily Tomlin (Aunt May), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), and Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales).

Catch all of the animated spideys in theaters now!