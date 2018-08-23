New ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ Season 2 Image Teases Typhoid Mary

We may not have seen a full look at Alice Eve‘s take on Typhoid Mary just yet, but the official Iron Fist Twitter account is giving fans a glimpse of what to expect when the villain finally takes the screen.

On Wednesday, the account for the Marvel/Netflix shared a photo from the upcoming season, which launches on Sept. 7. The image simply shows a drawing pad and a note, but it sets a very ominous tone for what’s to come with the new episodes.

A drawing of Typhoid Mary covers the entire page of the pad. The dark lines and scathing look in her eyes make it clear that she’s a force to be reckoned with. The note on top of the drawing pad simply reads, “Stay away from Danny Rand.” Whether this photo was taken at Typhoid Mary’s place, or someone else has a grudge, nothing about it bodes well for the heroic Iron Fist.

Got my guard up. pic.twitter.com/eGTrRtOjpL — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) August 21, 2018

Fortunately, Danny has his “guard up,” according to the tweet that was sent out.

Back in July, Alice Eve opened up a little bit about her take on the classic Marvel villain. Outside of confirming that Mary does have multiple personalities on the show, Eve kept most of her character’s story to herself.

“I can reveal she has multiple personalities and that she’s very, very violent.” Eve told EW in a recent interview. “I learned very, very hard how to fight like Typhoid Mary and that, for me, was the take away…which I loved.”

“Reading comics, I fell in love with her.” Eve continued. “She’s completely psychotic and brilliant.”

What do you think about the addition of Typhoid Mary to the second season of Iron Fist? Will she prove to be a major villain for Danny Rand?

The second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist will consist of ten episodes, and is set to begin streaming on Netflix on Sept. 7.