‘Iron Fist’ Teases “The Story Is Never Over”

Marvel’s Iron Fist on Netflix may be over, but Danny Rand’s story will continue, at least that’s what the show’s Facebook page has suggested.

Following the announcement that Marvel’s Iron Fist has been canceled at Netflix, the Facebook page for the show made a new post featuring Finn Jones in costume as Iron Fist an with the word “Immortal” written across it. The status teases that “the story is never over.”

The link in the post leads to the digital storefront page for Typhoid Fever, a three-issue Marvel Comics crossover series that sees Iron Fist teaming up with Spider-Man and the X-Men to take on Typhoid Mary. Typhoid Mary was the villain featured in Marvel’s Iron Fist‘s second and final season, played by Alice Eve.

An optimistic view of this post and the link to Typhoid Fever is that Marvel is teasing Iron Fist’s future involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he could interact with different groups of characters beyond just the Defenders. Netflix and Marvel’s joint statement on the show’s cancellation teased that the character would continue to have a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the statement read. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

The more likely explanation is simply that the Iron Fist Facebook account is trying to introduce disappointed fans of the Netflix series to the Marvel Comics Universe, where Danny Rand’s adventures continue. In addition to teaming up with Spider-Man and the X-Men in Typhoid Fever, Marvel just launched the new Iron Fist: Phantom Limb Marvel Digital Originals series.

Marvel’s Iron Fist is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three premieres on Netflix on October 19th. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three and Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two have already been ordered by Netflix and are expected to premiere in 2019.