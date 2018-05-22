‘Iron Man 2’ Has A Big ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Easter Egg

Iron Man 2 contained an Easter egg referencing the events of Marvel Studios’ next film Ant-Man and The Wasp.

In a scene from the 2010 movie, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark requests information of three projects which are currently in storage. “Get me everything from projects: Pegasus, Exodus, and Goliath,” Tony Stark tells Jarvis.

In Ant-Man and The Wasp, Laurence Fishburne‘s Bill Foster reveals he had worked with the original Ant-Man, Scott Lang’s mentor Hank Pym, on projects in the past. “I was partners with Hank on a project called ‘Goliath,’” Foster tells Lang in Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s recent trailer. It seems as if the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s basket of eggs is still full.

Hank Pym has a history with the Stark family. Scott Lang has been told to never trust a Stark by Hank, who early in the first Ant-Man movie was confronted about his technology. Pym, however, never wanted to hand over the tech and kept it for himself until he found someone who he could trust and has the ability to use it.

Whether or not Howard Stark was somehow involved with Project Goliath is unknown but could be explored in Ant-Man and The Wasp.

As for Project Exoduss, there is a possibility of these paying off in the future. As the Iron Man 2 reference to Ant-Man and The Wasp was spotted by a Reddit user, others have piled into the thread hoping the Exodus name is in reference to four scientists who were sent into space on a mission. As the story would then go, they returned as the Fantastic Four, the popular group from Marvel Comics who will be owned by Marvel Studios if Disney finalizes its acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Project Pegasus has already been revealed as the location where the Tesseract was being kept by SHIELD in the first scene of 2012’s The Avengers, where Loki would appear to steal it and later use it to wreak havoc on New York City.

As it turns out, there might be more Easter eggs laying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which fans will be able to spot after Avengers 4 wraps everything to this point up. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “If anything I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens.”

Black Panther is available now on blu-ray and DigitalHD. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018.