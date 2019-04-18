Iron Man Doesn’t Want to Die in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot

We’re almost out of the endgame now, as we sit with just over a week until Marvel Studios‘ most anticipated film ever finally premieres in theaters. And now we’re getting more glimpses of the big crossover, bringing together all of the heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a final fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

But the new movie might be the end of the line for many Marvel heroes, as has been hinted over the years that have built up to this event. And Iron Man himself declares that he doesn’t want to die in this brand new clip from Avengers: Endgame, which you can watch in the video player above.

“We’re trying to pull off something damn near impossible,” Tony Stark said. “And to not die trying would be nice.”

Anticipation for Avengers: Endgame continues to mount, and it’s already been confirmed to be the longest movie in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while some fans might be complaining at the lack of bathroom breaks in the upcoming film, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely explained to Vulture that it’s the perfect length for what the film needs to accomplish.

“It’s exactly as long as it needs to be,” McFeely said. “Any shorter and it would have felt like we weren’t honoring all the threads and franchises that are feeding into this climax. Twenty-two movies in, not only has the movie earned its length, but people deserve a movie of that substance. I swear to God, it sounds like a paradox to say this, but it’s a lean three hours!”

Added Markus, “If we told you the entire universe got snapped out and we were gonna wrap it up in a tight 85, you’d have issues.”

Co-director Joe Russo expressed similar sentiments while speaking with Box Office Pro, revealing that Avengers: Endgame would have a propulsive momentum throughout the entire lengthy runtime.

“My brother [Anthony] and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate,” Russo said. “When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

