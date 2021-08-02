Iron Man Trends After Recasting Tweet Goes Viral
Tony Stark made the ultimate sacrifice, killing himself to save the entire universe by ridding the world of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his armada. Those events unfolded in Avengers: Endgame, a movie that came out nearly three years ago. Yet all this time later, the character is continuing to trend. Not because Robert Downey Jr. is coming back as Iron Man again, but because of a tweet made from an odd interview with Matt Damon.
Sunday morning, The Sunday Times published an interview with longtime A-lister Matt Damon. In it, Damon revealed he believes the days of "lead men" are over, with the piece itself suggesting the actor may the last of the generation. In a series of follow-up tweets, the outlet used Downey's role as Iron Man as an example.
As The Sunday Times says, most anyone "with wit" could have played Stark. "The big titles of the past decade are brands and franchises established in numerous prequels and sequels," the tweet reads. "Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to audiences than the actor."
The big titles of the past decade are brands and franchises established in numerous prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to audiences than the actor. pic.twitter.com/Cjpmyp2U6L— The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 1, 2021
As you might expect, Marvel fans aren't too thrilled with the assessment, enough so, the discourse catapulted the character to a global trending topic. You can see some of their responses below.
Thank Jon
if you're stanning rdj as iron man remember once again that jon favreau fought against literally EVERYONE at marvel to make it possible thank you pic.twitter.com/Cpfp63UTJW— OLYMPIC cookie 🥎 (@maesbe) August 1, 2021
Stan Said
Stan Lee once said Robert Downey Jr. was born to play Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/KQogFkE9gz— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 1, 2021
Ridiculous
RDJ turned Iron Man from a B comic book character into the face of a franchise. To act like just anybody coulda done that is ridiculous https://t.co/XJd5EYjIzJ— 🇵🇷Iron Man was a B-Lister🦅 (@PhillySaiyajin) August 1, 2021
Important
HORSE. SHIT.
Iron Man was not an a-list character to the general public. Casting Robert Downey Jr. specifically was the thing that made that movie -- and the MCU -- click with the general public. It is impossible to overstate how important casting him was. https://t.co/VCw6hG1DO3— DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) August 1, 2021
We Stan
Iron Man twitter rise pic.twitter.com/FgqBW3s13l— NerdySpencey (@NerdySpencey) August 1, 2021
Godfather
The truth rarely makes sense when you omit important details.
This tweet omits that RDJ is not only Iron Man or Tony Stark…
…But he is also the mold for the entire vibe and tone of the MCU. https://t.co/36rmvMVMRf— Matt Roembke - TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) August 1, 2021
Legendary
With the wrong actor, Iron Man could have been highly unlikeable. With the right actor, he could have been a solid but forgettable hero. With the perfect actor, though, he became legendary.
Robert Downey Jr. enhanced what was already there. NOBODY else could have done that. https://t.co/vXFfj755vJ— Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) August 1, 2021
The Iron Man trilogy is now streaming on Disney+.
What do you think about the tweet? Who else would you like to see play Iron Man? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
