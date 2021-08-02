Iron Man Trends After Recasting Tweet Goes Viral

Tony Stark made the ultimate sacrifice, killing himself to save the entire universe by ridding the world of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his armada. Those events unfolded in Avengers: Endgame, a movie that came out nearly three years ago. Yet all this time later, the character is continuing to trend. Not because Robert Downey Jr. is coming back as Iron Man again, but because of a tweet made from an odd interview with Matt Damon.

Sunday morning, The Sunday Times published an interview with longtime A-lister Matt Damon. In it, Damon revealed he believes the days of "lead men" are over, with the piece itself suggesting the actor may the last of the generation. In a series of follow-up tweets, the outlet used Downey's role as Iron Man as an example.

As The Sunday Times says, most anyone "with wit" could have played Stark. "The big titles of the past decade are brands and franchises established in numerous prequels and sequels," the tweet reads. "Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to audiences than the actor."

The big titles of the past decade are brands and franchises established in numerous prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to audiences than the actor. pic.twitter.com/Cjpmyp2U6L — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 1, 2021

As you might expect, Marvel fans aren't too thrilled with the assessment, enough so, the discourse catapulted the character to a global trending topic. You can see some of their responses below.