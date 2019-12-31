Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr. Dances The New Year In

2019 was a big year for Tony Stark, and perhaps more so for Robert Downey Jr himself! Putting a cap on over a decade of bringing Iron Man to life via the Marvel Cinematic Universe, RDJ decided to dance his way into 2020 on his Twitter Account, sharing a compilation of gifs that show off some of his greatest dance moves in his cinematic history. From Tony Stark to Sherlock Holmes, Downey certainly knows how to bust a move and there’s no better way for a Marvel fan or a fan of the actor himself to ring in the new year.

Robert Downey Jr shared the compilation of some his best dance skills on his Official Twitter Account, urging his fans to follow suit and dance in 2020 while leaving the year of 2019 in the past, much like he has with Tony Stark following the Marvel keystone’s death in the recent Avengers: Endgame:

Videos by ComicBook.com

2020 ahead and 2019 behind… Let’s dance the new year in. pic.twitter.com/RDJJWrY4gV — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 31, 2019

Though his career as Tony Stark may be done with, RDJ isn’t resting on his laurels for very long as the upcoming Dr. Doolittle movie will see the talented actor taking on the physician who has the ability to communicate with the animals around him. Opening on January 17th of next year, Dolittle will feature Downey travelling with his animal companions in a bid to save the young Queen of England from a deadly disease, where the cure can only be found on an isolated island.

Though Tony Stark may never be seen dancing again, Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock Holmes hopes to hit the silver screen once again with the third film in that series confirmed for a 2021 release, so fans will have to wait a bit longer to see if the legendary detective will be breaking things down in a new mystery.

What’s your favorite dance move in Robert Downey Jr’s bag of tricks? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.