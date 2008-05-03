Iron Man's 13th Anniversary Has Fans Celebrating the Start of the MCU

Iron Man’s 13th Anniversary is here and Marvel fans are celebrating the legacy of Tony Stark. Since his death in Avengers: Endgame, people have been more ready than ever to heap praise on Robert Downey Jr.s’s portrayal of the character. However, today’s posts from the fandom are more linked to the fact that Iron Man was the movie that got the whole MCU moving. Without that blockbuster hit, it’s hard to imagine the franchise becoming what it is today. Jon Favreau and Downey deserve a lot of credit along with Kevin Feige for finding out what works and running with it. There’s no way possible the Marvel Studios boss could have seen the massive success of this one movie would ignite. It’s wild to think there have been so many years of these movies with no signs of slowing down.

Truth is... I am Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/zkxikuLAe2 — tony stark once said (@tonystarkquotes) May 2, 2021

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo think that Tony Stark has earned that stays as an Icon. During Oscar season in 2019, they were lobbying for him to get a chance at that award.

“His cumulative body of work from these movies is staggering,” Joe Russo explained. “If you look at the work over just even the last four [Marvel] films he’s done, it’s phenomenal. . . . He deserves an Oscar perhaps more than anyone in the last 40 years because of the way that he has motivated popular culture."

