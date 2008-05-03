Iron Man's 13th Anniversary Has Fans Celebrating the Start of the MCU
Iron Man’s 13th Anniversary is here and Marvel fans are celebrating the legacy of Tony Stark. Since his death in Avengers: Endgame, people have been more ready than ever to heap praise on Robert Downey Jr.s’s portrayal of the character. However, today’s posts from the fandom are more linked to the fact that Iron Man was the movie that got the whole MCU moving. Without that blockbuster hit, it’s hard to imagine the franchise becoming what it is today. Jon Favreau and Downey deserve a lot of credit along with Kevin Feige for finding out what works and running with it. There’s no way possible the Marvel Studios boss could have seen the massive success of this one movie would ignite. It’s wild to think there have been so many years of these movies with no signs of slowing down.
Truth is... I am Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/zkxikuLAe2— tony stark once said (@tonystarkquotes) May 2, 2021
Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo think that Tony Stark has earned that stays as an Icon. During Oscar season in 2019, they were lobbying for him to get a chance at that award.
“His cumulative body of work from these movies is staggering,” Joe Russo explained. “If you look at the work over just even the last four [Marvel] films he’s done, it’s phenomenal. . . . He deserves an Oscar perhaps more than anyone in the last 40 years because of the way that he has motivated popular culture."
Did you watch Iron Man in theaters? Let us know down in the comments!
13 years ago, this iconic scene happened. #IronMan pic.twitter.com/JX6nTVeMGU— leann • missing sambucky (@moonchildloki) May 2, 2021
13 years ago they released Iron Man and the rest is history pic.twitter.com/8fnJZOjgVi— justice ⎊ misses tony (@RDJ0HNNY) May 1, 2021
13 years ago, the mcu started with Iron Man (2008) pic.twitter.com/RqIvR4kT0z— bi-derman (@IR0NSPIDEY) May 2, 2021
Stan Lee once said Robert Downey Jr. was born to play Tony Stark.
#IronMan pic.twitter.com/Luz1Td1l08
happy birthday #ironman pic.twitter.com/EWfamPZPZy— hazelnut ⧗📌 (@olsensromanoff) May 2, 2021
"God, it seems like a thousand years ago. I fought my way out of that cave. Became Iron Man." pic.twitter.com/3Zg5XlKyak— MCU Perfect Clips & GIFs 🎥 (@MCUPerfectClips) May 2, 2021
13 years ago today, I sat in the movie theatre watching the premier of Iron Man and the birth of the MCU. Today, I watched a double feature of Infinity War and Endgame on Disney+. The purest form of “how it started” and “how it’s going” 💕— Rachel 🐠 Roday (@rachel_roday) May 2, 2021
Your friendly reminder that 13 years ago today #IronMan was the start of the MCU and the start of something really great :] pic.twitter.com/nxx0U0hQW9— Sage 🌙 (@Unidyllic202) May 2, 2021