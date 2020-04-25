Iron Man Original Script Detail Has MCU Fans Super Emotional
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were not prepared for one old Iron Man script detail to make the rounds this weekend. @astcny posted a short scene where Tony Stark was talking about the miniature city he constructed with Bethany while sketching something. She is fascinated with the detail on display and the inventor brushes it off like its nothing. He calls the invention Stark City and says he constructed it at just 14 years old. When pressed about how impressed his father must have been at the creation, the gut-punch comes in. Stark says that he never came up to see it. In fact, it was made as an apology for just living. That revelation is just so dark that the fans were in tears all up and down the thread.
The elder stark has been played by a couple of different actors over the course of the MCU. Dominic Cooper took on the role in Captain America: The First Avenger and John Slattery played the older version of the character in Avengers: Endgame. If there was any talk of revisiting the younger version, Cooper is absolutely down. He told Comicbook.com about it last year.
"I loved that character. I felt very honored to have been given that character, and I didn't realize quite what I was entering at the time, I just loved playing him, Cooper explained. “And we got the spinoff TV show with him as well, and I hope there is a way that he exists again sometime in the future. He's fun. His son would be quite an interesting character to take on."
reminder that this was originally in the iron man script pic.twitter.com/U7YS9yO5ii— ✰ may (@astcny) April 23, 2020
Comicbook.com learned that Cooper is going to get his shot during What If…? on Disney+. He will voice the character and there’s no telling what kind of story will be getting told on that platform. People have been looking forward to any and all Iron Man, so the Disney+ show has carried some excitement. The elder Stark melted a bunch of hearts with that moment in Endgame as well.
"I've stayed in touch with everyone there and there's exciting things, or prospects, that could happen, and as you know, in that universe anything could happen, I think that's why it's maintained, and remains so exciting because it continually surprises and something unexpected happens," Cooper observed. "[Including] the idea of him coming back, or something else in the future."
How do you feel about Howard Stark? Was he too hard on his son? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best responses down below:
