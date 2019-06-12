Thor Star Jaimie Alexander Shares New Photo Showing Recovery From Surgery

It looks like the recovery from surgery is going pretty well for former Thor franchise star Jaimie Alexander. The Marvel actress, and star of NBC’s Blindspot, underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL last month. Ever since, Alexander has been posting plenty of pictures and videos to her social media accounts, updating fans on the recovery process. From the operating table to the removal of the stitches, Alexander has kept the world up to date on the entire timeline of the injury.

Alexander’s trend of posting recovery photos to social media continued on Wednesday, as she shared a positive message about her healing process on Twitter.

“Grateful for my healing,” Alexander wrote in the post. “And for Blue.” Along with the message is a picture of Alexander giving fans a thumbs up. She’s joined by her dog, Blue, though the canine doesn’t seem to be as interested in snapping a selfie as she does.

Grateful for my healing. 🙏🏻 And for Blue 🐕♥️ #aclrecovery pic.twitter.com/MKKs6UbXuC — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) June 12, 2019

Alexander first broke the new of her injuries back in February during the middle of the latest season of Blindspot. She shared an image of her leg in a brace on Instagram, informing everyone that she was going to be out of commission for a little bit.

“Hey guys! Tore my ACL and MCL…so if you wanna help me feel better – tune in TONIGHT to an all new Blindspot,” she wrote.

Many Marvel fans know Alexander for her role as Lady Sif in the first two Thor films, but her most recent appearance as the character came on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2015. She was initially supposed to appear in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, but scheduling conflicts kept that from happening.

“I was asked, but the timing of when they were going to shoot and when Blindspot was gonna shoot — it was pretty much the same time,” Alexander explained in a previous interview. “So there was a conflict there… I was hoping for more of a notice from [the studio] so I could make it work, but it was a short notice thing. They called and said, ‘Hey, by the way, would you come do this?’ I said there is no way I can make that work that fast.”