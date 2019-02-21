‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jake Gyllenhaal Praises BossLogic and Tom Holland on ‘The Tonight Show’

Jake Gyllenhaal is finally getting his chance to take on a comic book franchise, something fans have been waiting for since the actor was rumored to take over the role of Spider-Man more than a decade ago. Ironically, his comic jump is coming as a villain to the popular web-crawler, as he’s set to play Mysterio in Marvel and Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With the movie on the way this summer, Gyllenhaal has been taking to late night talk shows to talk about the role, and he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night to do just that. Early on however, the host brought up a photo that Gyllenhaal shared on his Instagram which features himself alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, each in a piece of their respective Marvel costumes. When Fallon showed the image to the crowd, Gyllenhaal made sure to note that the piece was created by the popular fan artist, BossLogic.

“That’s actually a guy named BossLogic,” Gyllenhaal said. “He did that actually. Yeah we should give a shoutout to that guy, because I have no artistic skill whatsoever. There’d be no possibility I could pull that off.”

View this post on Instagram Honestly, it’s really hard to breathe in this thing. A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on Dec 21, 2018 at 4:39pm PST

After singing the praises of BossLogic, and having quite a bit of fun with his name, Fallon asked Gyllenhaal about Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. After starring in the movie together, the two actors have spent plenty of time joking back and forth on social media.

“He’s great dude,” Gyllenhaal said of his on-screen adversary. “He’s awesome. He’s the nicest guy in the world. I’m super into him as Spider-Man.”

This is hardly the first time Gyllenhaal has spoken about his time working on the set of Spider-Man. In January, just after the Far From Home trailer debuted, he appeared on The Late Show to talk about making the jump from smaller, weirder films into the grandiose world of the MCU.

“It is. Yeah, people tend to consider me… I guess the movies I make are a little weird. Sometimes,” He said. “[But] it is different and it’s really fun. It was really fun. I was looking for a role in a space like that that felt I could do something with it, and I did something with it. I don’t know how good I did with it, but I something with it, and it’s very exciting!”

How do you think Gyllenhaal will do as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5th.