James Gunn Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Set After Avengers: Endgame

James Gunn has been having some fun on Instagram this week! The director is currently filming The Suicide Squad and will soon be tackling Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so he opened up his Instagram Stories and allowed people to ask him questions about the films and other various topics. Gunn has revealed facts ranging from when The Suicide Squad will be done filming to whether or not the DC movie will be similar in tone to Guardians of the Galaxy. Today, he answered another question about when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take place. Considering the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Black Widow, which is expected to take place after Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, it’s no surprise that some fans are wondering the timeline of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Here’s what Gunn had to say about when the movie takes place…

“Is GOTG3 before or after Endgame,” someone wondered.

“After,” Gunn confirmed.

He also revealed that the events of Avengers: Endgame did not alter his script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“Did IW & Endgame cause change to the GOTG3 script,” someone asked.

“No. I was an Executive Producer on those movies and I knew the scripts before I wrote Vol. 3,” Gunn explained.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not on Marvel’s Phase Four line-up, the film is expected to happen sometime in the future with Gunn returning to direct. In the meantime, he’s working on DC’s The Suicide Squad, which stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.