Former ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Returns to Social Media With Mysterious Tweet

UPDATE: One Twitter user did some digging and found what is most likely the reason behind Gunn’s tweet. Back in July, Gunn wrote the same message in a reply to David Hasselhoff regarding the death of a family pet. This is likely a draft of that tweet that was somehow posted months later.

maybe this is a draft tweet that sent today? Looks similar to a tweet (without gif) Gunn sent on July 10 — 9 days before he went silent on Twitter. //t.co/LWU0LplDZs — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 16, 2019

James Gunn made his return to social media on Wednesday morning with a mysterious tweet leaving everyone wondering, “Who is David?!”

Gunn, who wrote and directed both Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel Studios, was fired from his position by Disney back in July after inappropriate tweets from nearly a decade earlier began surfacing online. The filmmaker was incredibly active on social media before his dismissal, but has not tweeted or posted anything since. That changed on Wednesday, and the Gunn’s tweet could not be more confusing.

“Oh that sucks David. Sorry, man,” reads the tweet. Along with the message, Gunn included a gif of Jim Carrey in Liar, Liar. Just a few minutes after the tweet was posted, Gunn deleted it.

There’s no one tagged in the tweet, and Gunn wasn’t responding to anyone else’s message, so there’s no telling who David is or what Gunn is referring to. At this point, we probably won’t find out until Gunn reveals the answer himself.

Months after being fired from Marvel, Gunn was hired by DC and Warner Bros. to pen the script for Suicide Squad 2. While it has yet to be confirmed, there are also reports that Gunn could sign on to direct the film as well.

The next MCU film to arrive in theaters is Captain Marvel, which will mostly take place in space, much like Gunn’s Guardians films. Since there had been talks of Gunn overseeing the future of Marvel’s cosmic universe, it should come as no surprise that he offered a little input on Captain Marvel.

During a visit to the Captain Marvel set, which took place before Gunn was fired from the studio, executive producer Jonathan Schwartz was asked whether or not the Guardians director was involved in this new movie.

“I think he’s read the script, we talked to him about it a little bit,” Schwartz said. “It takes place before a lot of what he’s doing happens, so I’m sure the Skrulls will be a fun toy to play with at some point. But I think we’ve really been able to do our own thing. But we love when James gives input for sure.”

