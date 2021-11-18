James Gunn Reveals Two Surprising Marvel Stars Have Never Visited Guardians of the Galaxy Movie Set

While Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel are a key part of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast’s onscreen chemistry, they have never actually been on the set of the films. That’s according to filmmaker James Gunn, who replied to a fan’s comment on Instagram with the surprising revelation. Cooper and Diesel provide the voice work for Rocket Raccoon and Groot, respectively, and of course, the two do their work in a voice acting booth, rather than on-set, where their characters have other actors standing in for them just to get blocking and eyelines right.

With the busy schedule the two have — both are huge stars, with Diesel headlining other franchises and Cooper directing his own films on the side — it’s maybe not that big a surprise they haven’t made it out to the set. Still, it’s strange to think that with three movies and a holiday special, there’s a decent chance two of the films’ major players will not have ever seen the Milano in person.

“Rocket’s acting and motion capture is always done by [Sean Gunn],” Gunn told a fan in the comments of an Instagram post (via The Direct). “The voice is done by Bradley. Neither Vin nor Bradley have ever been on a Guardians set.”

Maybe with a little luck, they can bring one of them in as a Bea Arthur-style celebrity guest in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Certainly in terms of tone, it would fit more with the Guardians of the Galaxy brand than it did with Star Wars. But if not, it’s not as if the pair are missing out on the experience of being on huge Hollywood sets pretty regularly.

At the moment, there aren’t a lot of details about what to expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. One new bit of information that was revealed on Monday as part of the announcement regarding production was that Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji had been brought on in a role that “most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted,” though there hasn’t yet been any confirmation as to who Iwuji will be playing. Iwuji was featured in the photo Gunn shared, as was Will Poulter, who was previously announced to be joining the film’s cast as Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.