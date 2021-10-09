Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rumored to Cast Black Mirror’s Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Depending on who you talk to, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have found its Adam Warlock. Saturday morning, rumors quickly spread around the internet suggesting Will Poulter has been cast as the fan-favorite cosmic character. The rumors are rooted in a report from The Cosmic Circus, which says their sources have indicated there’s been chatter “going around behind the scenes” that supports the casting claim.

Also of note is that as of this writing, James Gunn has yet to debunk the report, much like he’s done with other such internet rumors. Though Cosmic Circus makes note they don’t feel comfortable enough to claim it as a definitive report, they suggest all signs are pointing toward it being accurate.

Interestingly enough, Will Poulter was once set to star in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings television series but dropped out because of scheduling conflicts. That took place in early 2020, and the series has already been renewed for a second season. Perhaps Poulter and his camp had already been in talks with Marvel Studios and they didn’t want to get locked down because something was brewing.

Virtually nothing has been unveiled about the story, other than the fact it’s left some of its cast in a “flood of tears.”

“We read it in the same room together and then looked at each other, and we were in floods of tears,” Gillan told Yahoo! Movies earlier this fall, adding the third movie is “so emotional.”

“You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level,” she said. “I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

