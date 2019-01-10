Jared Leto’s ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Morbius’ To Reportedly Wrap Filming In May

After the huge success of Venom at the box office, Sony’s next Spider-spinoff — the Jared Leto-led Morbius — is set to wrap principal photography this spring.

Leto was cast in the role of Marvel’s “living vampire” back in June, and production launched in February, with the star marking the occasion on social media.

Details about the film itself have been fairly scarce, although a casting notice for the film’s villain suggests that it is a version of Crown, a former friend of Morbius’s who gets the same strain of vampirism as the hero, but deals with his disease very differently.

There have been several Marvel characters who have reportedly had movies in the works at Sony, including Kraven the Hunter. Ever since Jared Leto signed on to play Morbius, that project has passed by all of the others, becoming the next Marvel film on deck for the studio, who have had a banner year with their Marvel projects. Besides Venom, one of the year’s top-grossing films, they also released Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature. Sony’s video game side saw the release of a best-selling and fan-favorite Spider-Man game.

Morbius is being produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, both of whom worked on Venom for Sony Pictures. The film is being directed by Daniel Espinosa, on a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.

While many have assumed that Morbius will be connected to Venom in some way, forcing it to be a certain style or rating, Tolmach recently explained that that isn’t the situation.

“I don’t think there’s a rule written somewhere in stone that all of them have to be one thing,” Tolmach shared. “I think we’ve all talked about, ‘Well, if one of these presents itself in a way…’ Look, we have all seen, as you’ve said, the R-rated versions of these movies now working. So, that’s out there. You can succeed to a staggering degree.”

According to Arad, these movies have a great advantage in their lead actors. Both Leto and Hardy were incredibly passionate about their roles heading into production, and that has powered them into existence.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” Arad shared.

Sony recently planned out a pair of 2020 dates for untitled Marvel projects, making it likely that Morbius will be in theaters on July 10th, 2020 and Venom 2 on October 2nd, 2020.

