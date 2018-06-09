Jeremy Renner Explains How He Broke Both Arms, Impact on ‘Avengers 4’

While filming the movie Tag, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner broke both of his arms. Now, the Hawkeye actor is explaining how that happened and how it may have impacted the upcoming Avengers 4.

Last week, Renner’s Tag costar Jon Hamm told Ellen DeGeneres the story of how Renner broke both of his arms on day three of production on the film and, as a result, CGI had to be used in some scenes. Renner elaborated to Entertainment Weekly that the only place the CGI was really needed was on the scene where he broke his arms in the first place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the scene in question. Renner performed a stunt that saw him race up some stacked chairs in a community center. Unfortunately, the rigging on the chairs broke and that, Renner explained, is how his arms were broken.

“I broke along with it and fell on the ground and broke my arms,” Renner said, but he didn’t realize he was hurt right away. “Then I realized, I think something’s wrong, so I went to the hospital, and they said it was broken, so I got them wrapped up and then I went back to work and did everything I could do to continue on as we did.”

The experience — including continuing to film with two broken arms — sounds intense, but Renner didn’t just have Tag that he was working on. Renner had to go straight from wrapping Tag to work on Avengers 4 with arms that were still healing, but it sounds like that didn’t stop him from picking up Hawkeye’s bow and arrow.

“It’s sort of like a battle of my will to heal as fast as I possibly could, I did therapy just painfully every day and I was able to get through it all as best I could,” Renner explained. “What else do you do, you just stop and cry and everyone go home? You know what I mean? I’d be like, ‘sorry guys, I’m not going to use a bow and arrow now in Avengers,’ it’s silly, so I have to kind of push through so that you can perform for everyone.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.