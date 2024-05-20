DC Multiverse Gold Label '89 Batmobile Exclusive Gets a Huge Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys launched awesome-looking Batmobile 2-pack inspired by Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton last year as an Amazon exclusive, and it sold out in the blink of an eye. It has restocked since then, but today is your first chance to score a major deal on it. At the time of writing, it's 27% off on An Amazon lightning deal, though it was nearly fully claimed a the time of writing. Details are available below.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2pk ($55.10 – 27% off) – Order on Amazon: Set includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included.

On a releated note, pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman: Futures End Jokerbot figure launched recently as a standalone, Gold Label, glow-in-the-dark version of a Target exclusive Build-A-Figure from a few years back. This time around, it's an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $29.99 with a release date set for July 26th.

It's a crazy figure from a really intriguing 2014 DC storyline in which Bruce Wayne is merged with the Joker to form a cyber soldier. That's why you'll find the Joker's visage on one side of the head of this figure and Batman's on the other. In addition to the glow-in-the-dark paint, the figure will also include and art card and a base.