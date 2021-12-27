Jessica Henwick on MCU Return As Iron Fist: “Never Say Never”

Jessica Henwick was offered a role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings but she turned it down. The actress took a job with The Matrix Resurrections, instead. Henwick’s Matrix gig has her fans cheering for various action beats and story moments as she teams up with returning franchise veteran Keanu Reeves but there is also a large camp of her fans hoping to see more of her in the Iron Fist role. As the story goes, Resurrections was not the only reason Henwick did not join Shang-Chi. The actress is interested in getting another crack at her Colleen Wing character and seems quite open to the idea of becoming the Iron Fist herself.

A return for Henwick from her role in the Marvel TV-controlled Iron Fist series for the Marvel Studios-controlled Disney+ shows or movies doesn’t seem too unlikely. Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox were both recently revealed to have reprised their roles as Kingpin and Daredevil, respectively, from their Netflix shows. “He’s so good,” Henwick said of D’Onofrio. “And yeah, Charlie Cox is out there doing his thing.”

As for whether or not Henwick will be reprising the role, it seems there is no news on that front yet. When asked if she would be interested in portraying the MCU’s Iron Fist, Henwick didn’t exactly dismiss the idea. “Look, the way we left Iron Fist, spoiler alert, Colleen has the power and she’s in a really good place,” Henwick told ComicBook.com. “I would love to revisit her. That character meant a lot to me and really changed my life. And I would love to revisit her one day, but it would really have to be the right place, and the right time, and the right script, but never say never.”

Henwick portrayed Colleen Wing in Iron Fist, The Defenders, and an episode of Luke Cage. It’s not entirely clear just yet if the Marvel stories told on Netflix shows are canon to the main continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is controlled by Marvel Studios. D’Onofrio tells ComicBook.com that he was instructed to play his Kingpin the same way as he did on Netflix’s Daredevil when he appeared in Hawkeye, though there were notable physical differences in the character which might be explained through by the gap in time since he was last since in 2018 before appearing in Hawkeye, which is set in 2024 at the earliest.

After being a part of the Matrix franchise, Henwick might even have a few new moves to show off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe should she get the call to return. “[The Matrix Resurrections felt like an amalgamation of all the different bits of training that I’d had over the years with so many amazing coordinators and instructors,” Henwick explained. “But really what was new for this time around was the work I had to do with guns. I had almost no real, hardcore weapons experience. And we had an amazing trainer, Rock, who made me feel really safe and tried to encourage me to just feel like it was an extension of the hand, that I was one with it. Because if you look at Keanu, I remember the first time on set with my gun, he just came over and inspected it. And there’s an effortless aspect to it that I really wanted to emulate.”

Do you want to see Henwick reprise the role of Colleen Wing or become the Iron Fist herself? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram. The Matrix Resurrections is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max.