Joe and Anthony Russo Offer Advice for the Next Marvel Studios Directors

We’re entering a new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with a lot of new characters set to make their debut while some fan-favorites make their exit from the franchise. That includes directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who handled Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

The Russo Brothers have directed more Marvel Studios movies than anyone else, so they’re perfect to dole out some sage advice to the new filmmakers entering the MCU. So fellow filmmaker Kevin Smith asked them what words of wisdom they have for directors Cate Shortland, Chloe Zhao, and Destin Daniel Cretton for their debut superhero movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The one thing that Joe and I could always rely on is the fact that we love these characters so much,” explained Anthony in a video for IMDB. “The one thing that sustained us was our ability to, always in times of question, just default to our own instincts and our own gut and our own passion for what we wanted to see.”

Smith asked if they were intimidated early on because of the nature of the effects-heavy films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“You cannot make these movies on your own,” said Joe. “There are thousands of people that are responsible for the quality of these films. We’re Italian; we like having a big, extended family, being close to people in the business that we love and share our business with.”

The Russos were mostly known for directing popular television comedies before their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including shows like Arrested Development and Community. But after helming three separate billion dollar-grossing films for Marvel Studios, the world is their oyster when it comes to future projects.

With Shortland handling Black Widow, Zhao introducing Eternals, and Cretton telling the story of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, these newcomers to the MCU will likely have a lot more opportunities for their futures in Hollywood.

Avengers: Endgame will be available on Digital HD this week on July 30th, followed by its Blu-ray and DVD release on August 13th.